Analysts Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price at $9.87

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

