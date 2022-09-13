Contrasting Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) & Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konica Minolta pays out -36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Konica Minolta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 26.30% 17.33% 14.95% Konica Minolta -2.82% -4.73% -1.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Konica Minolta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $641.44 million 1.45 $209.55 million $0.85 5.73 Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.22 -$232.49 million ($0.93) -7.80

Dundee Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dundee Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dundee Precious Metals and Konica Minolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.96, suggesting a potential upside of 125.05%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Konica Minolta on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. The company also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Ecuador. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems, as well as digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic diagnostic and drug discovery support services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging-IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

