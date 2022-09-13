Head to Head Contrast: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) vs. American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Biltrite and Karat Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A Karat Packaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than American Biltrite.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.1% of American Biltrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Karat Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Biltrite and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Biltrite -2.85% -18.93% -4.38% Karat Packaging 5.41% 16.47% 9.98%

Volatility & Risk

American Biltrite has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karat Packaging has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Biltrite and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Biltrite $190.73 million 0.02 $1.79 million N/A N/A Karat Packaging $364.24 million 1.01 $20.78 million $1.13 16.46

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats American Biltrite on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

