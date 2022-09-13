Critical Contrast: Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) versus Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 4.38% 4.18% 1.55% Real Brands -15,321.68% -3,106.76% -112.31%

Risk & Volatility

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

20.3% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $31.79 million 0.66 $2.44 million ($0.05) -127.97 Real Brands $10,000.00 3,507.56 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Real Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, Lisette Rose, Graviére Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

