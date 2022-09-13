Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNMBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($219.39) to €240.00 ($244.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

RNMBY stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall ( OTCMKTS:RNMBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

