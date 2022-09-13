GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after buying an additional 32,475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GoDaddy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.39 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

