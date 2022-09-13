Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.45

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $10.01. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 2,712 shares changing hands.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.