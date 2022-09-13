Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $96.20

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €96.20 ($98.16) and traded as high as €102.50 ($104.59). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €102.30 ($104.39), with a volume of 176,480 shares traded.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a PE ratio of 31.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

