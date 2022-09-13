Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $565.37

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 565.37 ($6.83) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($6.89). Informa shares last traded at GBX 570 ($6.89), with a volume of 1,866,610 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 656.60 ($7.93).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 565.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 565.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3,800.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

