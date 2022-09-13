Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.66. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 25,902 shares trading hands.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 33.38%.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

