1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.49

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.49 and traded as high as $48.56. 1st Source shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 33,154 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

1st Source Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 1st Source by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

