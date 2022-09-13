International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $652.89

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 652.89 ($7.89) and traded as high as GBX 687 ($8.30). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.30), with a volume of 38,728 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £280.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 683.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 652.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

International Biotechnology Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

