PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.44

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $21.69. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 232,184 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,746 shares of company stock worth $186,335. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 106.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 726,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 502.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 436,947 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $3,965,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

