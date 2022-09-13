Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

