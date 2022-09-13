Financial Survey: Holley (HLLY) & The Competition

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Holley to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72% Holley Competitors -295.26% -5.61% -3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million -$27.14 million 100.17 Holley Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.16

This table compares Holley and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Holley’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Holley Competitors 415 2104 2887 33 2.47

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $10.11, indicating a potential upside of 68.24%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 32.70%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley’s peers have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Holley beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

