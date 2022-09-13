PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $21.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

PLBY Group Stock Down 0.7 %

PLBY stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

