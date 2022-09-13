Brokerages Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,583.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

