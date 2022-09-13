Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives $10.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

DPMLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $928.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

