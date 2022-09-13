Head-To-Head Contrast: EZFill (EZFL) & The Competition

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare EZFill to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZFill and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.69 EZFill Competitors $8.03 billion $276.17 million 6.72

EZFill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.0% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EZFill and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 183 989 1403 36 2.49

EZFill presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.45%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 26.08%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93% EZFill Competitors -3.64% -1.44% 0.14%

Summary

EZFill peers beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

