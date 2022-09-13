ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

ITVPF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

