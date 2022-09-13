Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Critical Survey

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Sharps Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 24.98 -$42.04 million ($1.61) -131.01 Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sharps Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -14.60% -19.49% -15.20% Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and Sharps Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $283.83, indicating a potential upside of 34.57%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Sharps Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

