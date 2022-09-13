Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

