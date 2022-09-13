Reviewing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91% Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A -673.40% 1.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solid Power and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.55%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

21.6% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 421.23 $18.09 million N/A N/A Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

Summary

Solid Power beats Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

