Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.
Torrid Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $6.64 on Monday. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $688.40 million, a PE ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Torrid (CURV)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.