Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $6.64 on Monday. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $688.40 million, a PE ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

