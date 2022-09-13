SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 75 at Berenberg Bank

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 77 to CHF 75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SFS Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of SFS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SFS Group Price Performance

Shares of SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Friday. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $112.80 and a 1-year high of $112.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.64.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

