Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

PRGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 304.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 230.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

