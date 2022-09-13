Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Stock Price Up 1%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 1,583,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,716,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $323.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy ( NYSE:REI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Ring Energy had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.