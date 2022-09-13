IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 5,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 32,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.
IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%.
IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.
