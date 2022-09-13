IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 5,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 32,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

IDW Media Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDW Media

About IDW Media

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IDW Media in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of IDW Media by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDW Media in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.