Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Finnovate Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 342,466.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,518,000.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

