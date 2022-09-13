BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.91 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82.91 ($1.00). Approximately 18,629 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($0.98).

BioPharma Credit Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,337.26.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

