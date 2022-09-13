National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.87

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.87 and traded as high as $70.17. National HealthCare shares last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 31,894 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

