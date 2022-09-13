China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Trading Down 1.8%

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.44. 7,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 12,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of China Molybdenum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Molybdenum in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Molybdenum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.46.

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

