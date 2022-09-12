Scholtz & Company LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $143.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $356.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.