Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 9,765 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

