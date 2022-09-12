Scholtz & Company LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Shares of UNP opened at $233.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

