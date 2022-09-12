Scholtz & Company LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $474.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

