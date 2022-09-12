Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $234.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

