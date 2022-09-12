Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

