Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $168.91 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $381.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.81. The company has a market capitalization of $453.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.