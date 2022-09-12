SRS Investment Management LLC Takes $12.49 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA opened at $335.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
