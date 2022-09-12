Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 3.4% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scge Management L.P. owned about 0.73% of Twilio worth $218,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Twilio by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,398,000 after acquiring an additional 772,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twilio by 70.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 67.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

TWLO opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

