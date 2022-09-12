Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,565 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 4.3% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $474.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 516.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

