Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $6.15 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $370.77 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

