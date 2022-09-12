Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 740,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

