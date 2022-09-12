NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $90.31 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

