SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 272,362 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SRS Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,362 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 0.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $189.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

