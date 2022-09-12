Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 61,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 98.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 118,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $88.69 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

