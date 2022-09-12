Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 577 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.59 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

