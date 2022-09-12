Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 77,390 Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,390 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,145,780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 152,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIGA opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About H.I.G. Acquisition

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

