Parex Resources Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Parex Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

PXT opened at C$21.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$18.85 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parex Resources Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.14.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

